FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Iraq cuts gold holdings by a quarter in Nov-IMF
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Iraq cuts gold holdings by a quarter in Nov-IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to show Iraq cut holding in November, not December)

* Russia has world’s 6th largest gold holding

* IMF revised up Iraq’s additions in Sept, Oct

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Iraq cut its gold holdings by a quarter to 29.9 tonnes in November, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday.

The IMF’s monthly statistics report showed an upward revision of 9.6 tonnes for the months of September and October, which took the total to 39.4 tonnes before the reduction in November.

In December, Russia added 19.9 tonnes to raise its gold reserves to 957.8 tonnes, propelling the country up two places to sixth in the world gold-holding rankings, while Turkey raised its hoard by 45.6 tonnes to 359.6 tonnes.

In November, South Korea upped its gold holdings by 13.9 tonnes to 84.4 tonnes. (Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.