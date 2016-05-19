IMF says Greek debt relief needs long grace, maturity periods

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Debt relief negotiations for Greece should focus on extended grace and maturity periods and “very low interest rates”, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

At a regular news briefing in Washington, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice declined to confirm reports that the IMF is pushing for a halt in Greek debt repayments until 2040 as part of the negotiations. He said the debt talks with Athens and European lenders were an essential component of the restructuring of Greece’s bailout, along with Greek fiscal reforms.

“We have exchanged preliminary views with our partners on general principles regarding debt relief,” Rice said. “We believe that it is possible to restore debt sustainability without upfront haircuts, although this would involve providing very concessional loan terms, including long grace and maturity pareiods and very low interest rates”. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)