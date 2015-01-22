FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says to stay engaged with any Greek government
January 22, 2015

IMF says to stay engaged with any Greek government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said it expects to be “fully engaged” with whatever government is elected in Greece, and does not expect Athens to leave the euro zone.

“We do not see ‘Grexit’ as a possible outcome” of Greece’s election, IMF spokesman Bill Murray told reporters on Thursday, referring to a Greek ‘exit’ from the currency bloc.

The radical leftist Syriza party, which is against the bailout of the Greek economy from the IMF and European Union, seems likely to win the general elections on Sunday. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

