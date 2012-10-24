IMF says 'outstanding issues' remain on Greek aid

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday “outstanding issues” remain about the terms of Greece’s bailout package, though there had been progress in discussions in recent days.

The fund - part of the “troika” of Greece’s international lenders along with the European Commission and the European Central Bank - also said Greece would discuss financing issues with its lenders, without immediately specifying a timeline.

The fund’s statement echoed similar comments from the European Commission on Wednesday.

The indebted country received a bailout package from the troika, but must comply with the terms of the package before it can get its next disbursement. The lenders have wrangled with Greece for months over its 13.5 billion euro ($17.51 billion) package of spending cuts and reforms.

“There has been progress in recent days, but some outstanding issues remain to be agreed upon to reach full staff level agreement,” the IMF said in a statement.

Greece’s finance minister said on Wednesday that his country had been given more time by its international lenders to implement austerity cuts, but leading European Union officials played down the assertion.