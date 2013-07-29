IMF approves $2.3 billion aid for Greece

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s board on Monday completed the fourth review of Greece’s bailout program, and approved a further 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in funds for the cash-strapped euro zone state.

Greece last week adopted the last piece of legislation its international lenders required to release their next batch of rescue loans, after two months of wrangling over unpopular measures to overhaul the economy. The total funds from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank comprise 5.8 billion euros.

Subject to implementation of further reforms, Athens stands to receive another 1 billion euros from international lenders in October. Greece’s rescue, approved in March 2012, will total 173 billion euros over four years, the IMF said. It is meant to help Athens recover from a sovereign debt crisis, rebuild its economy and return to markets.