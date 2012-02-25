FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF board to meet March 13 on Greece-board sources
February 25, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 6 years

IMF board to meet March 13 on Greece-board sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will consider Greece’s second bailout at a meeting tentatively scheduled for March 13, IMF board sources said on Saturday.

The meeting will discuss a proposed 130 billion euro bailout program for Greece and the IMF’s financing contribution to the rescue package.

While the IMF has said it is still discussing how much money it will contribute, IMF and EU sources say it would likely include 13 billion euros in new money to Greece, in addition to the 9.9 billion euros that the IMF still has not disbursed from the first bailout.

Greece formally launched a bond swap offer to private holders of its bonds on Friday as part of the second rescue package.

