FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece would face disorderly euro exit without support-IMF
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 6 years ago

Greece would face disorderly euro exit without support-IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - Greece would face a disorderly exit from the euro zone without financial support from Europe, the International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank, the IMF said on Friday.

An IMF staff report on Greece’s 28 billion euro ($36.9 billion) rescue loan approved by the IMF on Thursday warned that Athens had no leeway to absorb adverse economic shocks or program slippage, which would push the economy into a deeper recession and worsen its debt profile.

Still, the IMF said if Greece left the euro zone area it would be “very costly,” and its economy would likely “not settle into a good, steady state.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.