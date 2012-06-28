FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF fact-finding mission to visit Greece next week
June 28, 2012

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Greece next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it will send a fact-finding mission to Athens early next week for talks with Greece’s new government and signaled it was open to discussing target adjustments under the economic program.

“This mission will assess the recent economic developments,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a news briefing. “This visit will be followed by a negotiating mission to discuss with the authorities the policies necessary to achieve the program objectives.”

