FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF's Lagarde says Greek program moving in 'right direction'
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 10:07 PM / 5 years ago

IMF's Lagarde says Greek program moving in 'right direction'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s economic program is moving in the right direction, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday as the IMF agreed to disburse the next tranche of the country’s rescue loan.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said “forceful” reforms and domestic support will be needed to meet the country’s economic challenges, as well as long-term support from its euro zone partners.

“While the program has been adjusted to take account of the deeper recession and implementation capacity, the strategy remains focused on restoring growth, competitiveness, and debt sustainability,” Lagarde said in a statement after the IMF board agreed to disburse 3.24 billion euros ($4.31 billion) to Athens.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.