FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF's Lagarde says IMF ready to help Greece advance reform agenda
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

IMF's Lagarde says IMF ready to help Greece advance reform agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The head of International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde told a Greek minister on Tuesday that the fund stands ready to work with Athens in advancing its reform agenda, according to an IMF spokesperson.

Lagarde met Greek Economy Minister George Stathakis who is accompanying Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on an official visit to the United States.

Lagarde and Stathakis also discussed the Greek debt issue and Greek banks’ recapitalisation, a Greek economy ministry official said.

The IMF argues that Greece’s current debt is unviable and is pressing Europe to provide a “significant” debt relief for Greece before the Fund decides whether it will participate in a third bailout the country signed up to in early August.

Debt restructuring has been a top priority for the Greek government, which says that a mountain of dues accumulated since its first bailout in 2010 is shackling the country in perpetuity. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.