October 4, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

No timeline for conclusion of Greek talks - IMF spokesman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday there was no timeline for the conclusion of talks under way on Greece’s bailout program as hopes faded in Athens of a deal with international lenders on austerity cuts before a Eurogroup meeting on Monday.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the talks in Greece were focused on finding “sustainable, feasible measures to bring fiscal policy back on track to underpin a fully credible program.”

Rice also said that Spain had not requested financial help from the IMF amid news reports that Madrid is considering an international bailout from Europe, which may also include some IMF funding.

He said, however, an IMF mission was preparing to go to Spain to conduct monitoring of the country’s banking sector under a European bailout for its banks.

“We have a technical expert on the ground in Madrid working with the authorities and European partners. We expect an IMF mission on monitoring of the banking sector to visit Madrid Oct. 15 to 26,” Rice told reporters.

