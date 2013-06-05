FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 4 years ago

IMF says Greece may need faster debt relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said Greece may need to get debt relief from its European partners more quickly if investors are not convinced its austerity policies are credible.

“Should debt sustainability concerns prove to be weighing on investor sentiment, even with the framework for debt relief now in place ... a more front-loaded approach to debt relief would need to be considered,” the IMF said in its third review of Greece’s bailout program.

Greece’s international lenders have already agreed they could give the country further debt relief, likely in the form of lower financing costs, if it meets its fiscal targets for this year.

But the IMF also suggested more may be needed to ensure Greece remains on track with the conditions of its bailout program.

The IMF chief for Greece, Paul Thomsen, also said the southern European country will need to take additional measures to deal with its funding gap for the 2015-16 fiscal year, which could include further spending cuts.

