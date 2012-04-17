Global economy in "uneasy calm" - IMF

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The global economy was in an “uneasy calm”, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, predicting low growth, especially in debt-troubled Europe.

“The world economy is in uneasy calm ... there is a feeling that things could get very bad again. That pretty much shapes our forecast,” IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard told reporters.

“Our baseline forecast is for low growth in advanced countries, especially in Europe, but with downside risks being extremely present.”

Blanchard said the IMF would not like to see further fiscal consolidation should growth prospects in Spain and other countries worsen.