IMF cuts global growth forecast as China, falling oil prices weigh

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth forecasts for the third time in less than a year, citing a sharp slowdown in China trade and weak commodity prices that are hammering Brazil and other emerging markets.

The Fund forecast that the world economy would grow 3.4 percent in 2016 and 3.6 percent in 2017, both years down 0.2 percentage point from the previous forecasts in October. It said that policymakers should be considering ways to bolster short-term demand. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)