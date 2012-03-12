IMF says Guinea's steps qualify it for debt relief

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - Guinea has taken the necessary measures to qualify for debt cancellation as soon as possible, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, further underscoring renewed donor confidence in a country that has emerged from military rule.

IMF “directors supported the steps taken by the authorities to reach the completion point under the HIPC Initiative as soon as possible,” the IMF board said in a review of Guinea’s economy.

The World Bank and IMF’s Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative was launched in 1996 by donors to cancel the debts of the world’s poorest countries.

The IMF cautioned on Monday that Guinea’s economy would remain vulnerable even after its debt burden was written off. It urged the authorities to ensure that any further borrowing is done at low-cost terms, especially as Guinea develops its mining sector.

The IMF expressed concern that new mining and related infrastructure projects in the West African country would create large financing needs, pushing public debt levels up again.

Guinea ended two years of rule by a military junta with presidential elections in late 2010 that brought President Alpha Conde to power. It is the world’s largest supplier of aluminum ore bauxite, although political turmoil since independence from France has curbed investment.

“The outlook remains favorable, underpinned by prospective large investments in the mining sector and the improving political and governance environment,” the IMF said.

The IMF said government policies should focus on ensuring the economy can handle an expected increase in mining and revenues, and ensuring that profits are used to building sustainable growth and reducing poverty. (Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler)