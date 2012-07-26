Hungary needs additional steps to meet 2013 deficit target-IMF

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Hungary will need to adopt additional measures to meet the government’s 2013 deficit target and reduce public debt, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday following initial talks with the government on an IMF-backed economic program.

In a statement, the IMF projected Hungary’s economy will contract this year and next, and said monetary policy was appropriate given the recent rise in inflation. It also said that banking reforms were “critically important” so that banks could support a recovery in the economy.