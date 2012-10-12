FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank meetings in Tokyo
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank meetings in Tokyo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are comments on Saturday from finance officials in Tokyo for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY TIMOTHY GEITHNER ON GLOBAL ECONOMY:

“Although the world economy is expanding and progress has been made since the peak of the crisis, we still face a complicated mix of challenges to achieving stronger global economic growth.”

GEITHNER ON EUROPE:

“Europe is making progress on outlining a road map toward banking union, which is a critical step to ensuring a sustainable long-term framework. This broad framework offers a more promising strategy for addressing the crisis. However, what is important is how it will be applied in practice.”

GEITHNER ON CHINA:

“As China’s slowdown in response to weak export demand highlights, domestic consumption still does not play a sufficient role in driving China’s economy. Progress toward strengthening domestic demand will be good for China, and good for the global economy.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.