FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia forex reserves give "pretty good coverage" for rupiah - IMF's Lagarde
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia forex reserves give "pretty good coverage" for rupiah - IMF's Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The level of Bank Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves provides “pretty good coverage” to support the weakening rupiah currency, Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said on Wednesday.

Indonesia’s forex reserves stood at $107.6 billion by the end of July. The rupiah is emerging as Asia’s second-worst performing currency this year, having fallen 12 percent so far against the dollar. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.