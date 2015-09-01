FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia is better prepared to face global volatility-IMF head
#Market News
September 1, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia is better prepared to face global volatility-IMF head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia has never been more prepared to handle global economic uncertainty, stemming from concerns like China’s slowdown and depressed commodity prices, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

“We at the IMF are convinced that Indonesia is better prepared than ever before to face global economic headwinds,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters at a joint press briefing with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Lagarde earlier on Tuesday said Southeast Asia’s largest economy had the “right tools to actually react” to the global volatility, as it had sound public finances and a relatively small deficit.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor

