IMF will review Italian banks' health in early 2013 -ABI
November 26, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

IMF will review Italian banks' health in early 2013 -ABI

ROME, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will evaluate the health of Italian banks through its Financial Sector Assessment Programme at the beginning of 2013, the head of the Italian Banking Association (ABI) said.

Giuseppe Mussari told Reuters the ABI will seek an independent valuation of banks’ credit quality, for comparison with the outcome of the IMF analysis.

The last time the IMF conducted such an analysis on Italian lenders was in 2005, according to information available in the Financial Stability Board website. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Catherine Evans)

