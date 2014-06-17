FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says Italy recovery fragile, needs "bold, quick" reforms
#Market News
June 17, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

IMF says Italy recovery fragile, needs "bold, quick" reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s economic recovery remains fragile and Matteo Renzi’s government needs to take rapid steps to increase the country’s growth potential and cut debt, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

In its written conclusions after a visit to Italy the IMF called on the government to tighten the budget to achieve a modest fiscal surplus next year in structural terms said Italy’s banks should accelerate steps to get rid of bad loans.

“The recovery remains fragile and unemployment unacceptably high, highlighting the need for bold and quick policy actions,” the IMF document said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by Gavin Jones)

