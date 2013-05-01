IMF board OK's $932 million loan program for Jamaica

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s executive board on Wednesday approved a $932.2 million four-year lending agreement with Jamaica that is meant to help the debt-ridden Caribbean country start to reduce its heavy debt burden.

The money will complement about $510 million in planned funds from both the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, which together will bring Jamaica’s loan package to nearly $2 billion.

Jamaica’s ratio of government debt to GDP hovered at around 140 percent last year, according to the IMF’s latest assessment of the economy. The country has also grappled with a drop in international reserves and a sharp slide in the Jamaican dollar.