IMF's Lipton: forex intervention can help avoid mkt disorder

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Currency intervention can be used to avoid disorderly market moves but it should be taken in the context of freely floating currency rates that are determined by markets, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday.

The IMF’s view is that Japan, along with other advanced countries, should have a floating exchange rate, said David Lipton, the IMF’s first deputy managing director.

Lipton is visiting Japan for annual consultations on the country’s economy and fiscal policy.