IMF: Japan must raise sales tax to show fiscal commitment
June 12, 2012 / 3:32 AM / in 5 years

IMF: Japan must raise sales tax to show fiscal commitment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - It is crucial for the Japanese government to pass laws to raise the country’s sales tax and reform its welfare system to demonstrate a commitment to fiscal reform, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The yen is moderately overvalued, and the chance of further yen appreciation due to Europe’s sovereign debt crisis poses a risk to the outlook, the IMF said in a statement following its annual review of Japan’s economy and economic policies.

The government will need to take additional measures to reduce public debt and the Bank of Japan could easy policy further by increasing asset purchases to help end deflation, it said.

