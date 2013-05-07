FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF's Lagarde urges all euro members to push for banking union
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 10:22 AM / in 4 years

IMF's Lagarde urges all euro members to push for banking union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 7 (Reuters) - For European banking union to succeed, all EU member countries need to be in agreement, Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Tuesday.

“You need to have all the players at the table,” Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, told students at the University of Amsterdam when asked about Germany’s concerns.

The banking union is one of the key projects to improve the economy of the 17 countries sharing the euro. It would help eliminate many of the problems that now hold back the flow of credit needed to finance a euro zone economic recovery.

Germany has shown some reluctance, but Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble signalled a softening of his stance earlier on, saying the euro zone should press ahead on the basis of current law

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.