IMF chief says European bank union needs to be completed quickly
September 10, 2013 / 8:01 AM / in 4 years

IMF chief says European bank union needs to be completed quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday the proposed European banking union needed to be completed quickly.

“We very much think of the euro area as a beautiful ship that has been built, nurtured .. for the soft seas, but which is not yet completely finished for the rough ones,” she said at a conference in Paris.

“A lot has been done in relation to banking union. If I have a message today it is that that particular part of the ship needs to be finished, needs to be completed and speed is of the essence.”

