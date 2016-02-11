FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Morneau backs second term for IMF's Lagarde-statement
February 11, 2016 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Morneau backs second term for IMF's Lagarde-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau supports the nomination of Christine Lagarde for a second term as the head of the International Monetary Fund, the finance department said on Thursday.

“I believe her proven leadership will continue to serve all IMF countries well as we all work together on pursuing policies that create inclusive growth globally,” Morneau said in a statement.

The IMF said earlier on Thursday that Lagarde had been nominated for a second term as the agency’s managing director. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

