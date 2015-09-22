FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lagarde says downside risks to global growth increased
September 22, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

IMF's Lagarde says downside risks to global growth increased

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday the downside risks to global growth have increased, including from slower Chinese growth.

“The downside risks are greater than they were,” Lagarde said at a Brookings Institution event on global economic growth. She said risks included low commodity prices, monetary policy realignment and China.

Monetary policy realignment is also a risk to growth and has implications for currencies, she said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

