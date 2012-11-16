IMF's Lagarde says important for euro zone to forge deal on Greece

MANILA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday it is important that a crucial Eurogroup meeting next week on Greece forges a deal that will put the insolvent country’s economy on sustainable path.

She also said European policymakers must implement policy commitments to help lift the euro zone economy next year.

“It is not over until the fat lady sings as the saying goes,” Lagarde said when asked about the possibility of a Greek deal next week. “It is a question of working hard, putting our mind to it, making sure that we focus on the same objective which is that the country in particular, Greece, can operate on a sustainable basis, can recover, can get back on its feet, can reaccess markets as early as possible.”