October 16, 2012

IMF'S Lagarde urges flexibility on euro zone deficits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone countries that do not face difficulty borrowing money should adopt a more flexible approach to deficit-cutting, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

“The rhythm could be a bit more flexible for all the countries in the euro zone - I am not talking about France - that are not under pressure from investors,” Lagarde said on LCI television.

She added that euro zone countries and institutions should jointly raise the possibility of more flexibility in the timetable for deficit-cutting programmes.

