FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF's Lagarde put under investigation in French fraud case - source
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

IMF's Lagarde put under investigation in French fraud case - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - IMF chief Christine Lagarde has been placed under formal investigation by French magistrates on Wednesday for her alleged role in a long-running political fraud case, a source close to the former French finance minister said.

The source said Lagarde, who earlier was questioned by magistrates in Paris under her existing status as a witness, considered their decision to investigate her for alleged “negligence” was unfounded and would appeal it. A French judiciary source also confirmed the step.

In French law, magistrates place someone under formal investigation when they believe there are indications of wrongdoing, but that does not always lead to a trial.

The inquiry into tycoon Bernard Tapie has embroiled several of former president Nicolas Sarkozy’s cabinet members including Lagarde.

Tapie - who supported Sarkozy in the last two elections - was awarded 403 million euros in a 2008 arbitration payment under Sarkozy’s presidency to settle a dispute with the now defunct, state-owned bank Credit Lyonnais over a 1993 share sale. Lagarde was finance minister at the time. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.