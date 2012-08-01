FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagarde vows IMF will stick by Greece, uncertainty clouding Spain
August 1, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Lagarde vows IMF will stick by Greece, uncertainty clouding Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday vowed that the global lender will stand by troubled Greece and said general uncertainty over the future of the euro zone was clouding the horizon for the Spanish economy.

“The IMF never leaves the negotiating table,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters.

She said, however, there was more that the Greek authorities could do to fix problems in the heavily indebted country, including improving revenues by collecting more taxes from the wealthy and boosting structural reforms.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

