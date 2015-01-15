Global economic outlook still glum even with cheaper oil - IMF

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A sharp drop in oil prices and a stronger U.S. economy probably won’t be enough to brighten the prospects for global economic growth this year, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said cheaper oil would help consumption across much of the world, but that the United States would likely be the only major economy this year to buck a trend of weakness in investment and consumption.

“A shot in the arm (from lower oil prices) is good, but if the global economy is weak on its knees, it’s not going to help,” Lagarde said in a speech. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by James Dalgleish)