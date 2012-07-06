FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lagarde: further yen rise a worry for Japan economy
July 6, 2012

IMF's Lagarde: further yen rise a worry for Japan economy

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - The two main concerns for Japan’s economy are a further appreciation of the yen and the risks posed by Europe’s debt crisis to demand for Japanese exports, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

The yen is moderately overvalued and there is a risk it could rise further if Europe’s debt crisis spurs a flight away fro riskier assets, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a speech.

The global economic outlook has become more worrying in the past few months, Lagarde said.

The IMF next growth forecasts, to be published on July 16, are likely to be lower than the fund’s previous forecasts, Lagarde said.

