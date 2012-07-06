FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF head hails Japan tax hike plan, urges more steps to fix debt
July 6, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

IMF head hails Japan tax hike plan, urges more steps to fix debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday Japan’s plan to raise its sales tax is appropriate and timely but more measures should be taken to fix its public finances.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, speaking at a news conference, also welcomed the European Central Bank’s move to cut its deposit rate, calling it an important step to activate interbank markets.

The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to a record low on Thursday to prop up a deteriorating euro zone economy and reduced its deposit rate, which acts as a floor for the money market, to zero from 0.25 percent.

Lagarde also said the yen was moderately overvalued. When asked about Japan’s yen-selling intervention in case of rapid currency swings, she said it would be justifiable if Japan duly consulted with other countries.

