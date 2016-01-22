FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF boss Lagarde says will run for 2nd mandate
January 22, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

IMF boss Lagarde says will run for 2nd mandate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday she will run for a second term.

“I am candidate to a new mandate. I was honoured to receive from the start of the process the backing of France, Britain, Germany, China, Korea,” Lagarde told France 2 television in an interview from the economic forum of Davos.

Lagarde has no obvious challengers and has said previously she was open to serving another term.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Geert De Clercq

