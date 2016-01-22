IMF boss Lagarde says will run for 2nd mandate

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday she will run for a second term.

“I am candidate to a new mandate. I was honoured to receive from the start of the process the backing of France, Britain, Germany, China, Korea,” Lagarde told France 2 television in an interview from the economic forum of Davos.

Lagarde has no obvious challengers and has said previously she was open to serving another term.