FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF chief says has around $316 bln in funding pledges
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

IMF chief says has around $316 bln in funding pledges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday member countries had committed $316 billion toward new IMF resources to help contain the debt crisis in the euro zone.

“We have commitments in excess of $316 billion and I have more in the bag,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said, speaking before meetings of global finance chiefs in Washington.

The figure is more than the $286 billion tallied on Tuesday after Japan, Sweden and Denmark said they would contribute the IMF pot of money.

The meetings of the World Bank and IMF member countries, which officially start on Friday, will try to raise around $400 billion in new money for the IMF, an issue that has taken on new urgency given increased borrowing costs in Spain and Italy.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.