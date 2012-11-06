FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF names BBVA banker as Western Hemisphere chief
November 6, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

IMF names BBVA banker as Western Hemisphere chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday named Alejandro Werner, a native of Mexico and an investment banker, as director of the Western Hemisphere department, after the previous chief resigned to head a television network.

Werner, who was most recently head of corporate and investment banking at BBVA Bancomer, the largest bank in Mexico, will in January begin leading the IMF department that oversees the United States and Latin America.

He replaces Nicolas Eyzaguirre, who left in July to become head of Chile’s Canal 13 TV network.

Werner holds a Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and served in a variety of public policy positions in Mexico, including as undersecretary of finance and public credit, and head of research at Mexico’s central bank. He was also an economist at the IMF in 1995 and 1996.

“The Western Hemisphere Department has front-line responsibility for economic surveillance of some of the world’s most systemically important economies,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement. “With his impressive wealth of experience, Alejandro will help the IMF to be even more effective in serving our member countries in that area.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
