FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
IMF's Lagarde nominates Chinese central banker as deputy
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

IMF's Lagarde nominates Chinese central banker as deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday she has nominated Tao Zhang, deputy governor of China's central bank, to serve as an IMF deputy managing director effective Aug. 22.

Assuming no objections from the IMF's executive board, Zhang will succeed Min Zhu, who will step down from the position on July 25. Like Zhang, Zhu also is a Chinese national who previously had served as deputy governor of the People's Bank of China.

Zhang has served in several positions at the PBOC, including as head of the bank's legal affairs department and as head of its financial survey and statistics department. He also has worked at the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank and has degrees from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and Tsinghua University in Beijing. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.