FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF's Vinals says central banks may have to be "market makers"
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2015 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

IMF's Vinals says central banks may have to be "market makers"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Central banks may need to become “market makers of last resort” if there is not enough liquidity during volatile sell-offs, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.

Jose Vinals, director of the IMF’s capital markets department, said market liquidity has shrunk as capital requirements on banks increased but there was no simple relation between the two.

It was also unclear whether markets were simply more volatile or whether there were systemic consequences, but it would take time to find a solution, Vinals said.

“The time it takes for the global regulatory community and central banking world to find a solution this time may be longer than the time where one episode of big illiquidity happens,” Vinals told a meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) in London.

“Then the question is what to do. In my view the only thing that can be done at that time is that central banks should become again market makers of last resort.”

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.