January 18, 2013 / 1:19 AM / in 5 years

Myanmar requests IMF monitored program -IMF documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Myanmar has requested a one-year IMF-monitored program to help it pursue economic reforms and clear its debt arrears, according to IMF documents published on Thursday.

The IMF said the country asked for the staff-monitored program in December to help “achieve sustainable and equitable growth, reintegrate Myanmar with the global economy and reduce poverty.”

It said Myanmar, which is slowly emerging from years of isolation, was scheduled to meet with the Paris Club of creditors in late January to discuss ways to deal with its debt arrears.

Myanmar has implemented rapid economic and political reforms since President Thein Sein’s semi-civilian government took over from a long-ruling military junta in March 2011, allowing elections, easing rules on protests and freeing dissidents.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Beech

