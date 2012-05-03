FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No nationalization trend in South America - IMF
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

No nationalization trend in South America - IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund does not see a trend in South America toward nationalization of companies despite moves made by Bolivia and Argentina in recent weeks, a spokesman for the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

“It’s a very diverse region and we would not call what we are seeing a trend,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters, responding to a question about Bolivia’s decision on Monday to nationalize the local unit of Spain’s Red Electrica.

The move came two weeks after Argentina unveiled a plan to take control of the company’s No. 1 oil company, YPF, from majority shareholder Repsol, based in Madrid.

