IMF sees Dutch recovery, cautions over euro zone, emerging markets

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy will grow by roughly 2 percent this year, boosted by a recovery in domestic consumption, but remains vulnerable to shocks, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The Washington-based group said that after roughly 7 years of zero growth, the Dutch economy will continue expanding until 2020, as domestic investment and consumption take over from net exports as growth drivers.

The IMF’s outlook was slightly more cautious than the independent Dutch economic forecaster CPB, which sees growth of up to 2.4 percent in 2016. It warned that unexpectedly weak growth in the euro area or emerging markets could hit the Dutch economy.