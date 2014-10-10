FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil price drop shouldn't disrupt government spending in Mideast -IMF
#Energy
October 10, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Oil price drop shouldn't disrupt government spending in Mideast -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The drop in global oil prices should not affect the spending plans of oil-producing countries in the Middle East in the near-term given their large financial reserves, the head of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department said on Friday.

The official, Masood Ahmed, told reporters that every oil producer in the region outside of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Bahrain were running fiscal deficits, and that the drop in prices would push those budget gaps even wider.

However, he said their sizable financial reserves would allow those countries to continue with their spending plans in the short-term, although the price drop has raised a longer-term issue. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Paul Simao)

