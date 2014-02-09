FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says programme for Pakistan broadly on track
February 9, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

IMF says programme for Pakistan broadly on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that its programme for Pakistan was broadly on track.

The IMF’s mission chief for Pakistan, Jeffrey Franks, also told a news conference in Dubai that he encouraged the central bank to be vigilant in coming months to guard against a rebound of inflation.

Last September, the IMF agreed to lend Pakistan $6.7 billion over three years.

Franks said Pakistan was still in a very difficult economic situation but that the IMF saw signs of improvement. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

