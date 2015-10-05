FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's benchmark rate to be held steady in near term -central bank
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

Peru's benchmark rate to be held steady in near term -central bank

Teresa Cespedes, Mitra Taj

3 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank will likely hold the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.50 percent in the near term after inflation slowed and the currency gained slightly in September, the president of the bank said on Monday.

The regulator raised the benchmark interest rate for the first time in four years last month to tame currency-driven inflation in the dollarized economy.

“We don’t see any pressures that would merit a hike with information we have right now,” bank chief Julio Velarde said in an interview, citing the 0.03 percent rise in consumer prices in September.

Peru’s sol fell about 8 percent against the dollar between January and August amid expectations for tighter U.S. monetary policy, but firmed fractionally during September, helped by the central bank’s rate hike and controls on currency derivatives.

Inflation in Peru slowed to 3.90 percent in September, still outside the bank’s target range of 1-3 percent.

Velarde said a hotly anticipated move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates and worries over slower growth in Asian powerhouse China were already priced into commodity markets and emerging economy exchange rates.

“There has been a lot of volatility ... but I think that a large part of those effects have already been introduced into the market,” Veladere said.

The central bank’s next policy meeting is scheduled for Oct. 15, a week later than usual because of International Monetary Fund meetings this week in the Peruvian capital, Lima.

The IMF said on Monday that China, a major buyer of Peru’s mineral exports, has the capacity to manage its economic slowdown but needs to guard against potential spillovers.

Velarde said he was optimistic that China’s economy would improve in the fourth quarter.

“The worst-case scenario is that China will grow between 4.5 and 5 percent in the next five years, which is a gradual slowdown and I think perfectly manageable,” Velarde said. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes and Mitra Taj; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.