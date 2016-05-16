UPDATE 1-Poland's FX loan conversion plan could undermine financial system-IMF

* IMF: FX loan conversion may undermine financial system

* Plan to cut retirement age is “step in wrong direction”

* IMF welcomes c.bank governor-designate Glapinski (Adds comments, details)

By Marcin Goettig and Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s plan for a blanket conversion of Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys could undermine the financial system if implemented, hurting credit and economic growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

The IMF also said the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party should reconsider a pledge to reduce the retirement age as the plan may hurt public finances and labour force participation.

The comments from IMF come after Moody’s confirmed Poland’s credit rating but cut its outlook to negative on Saturday, citing rising fiscal risks and the new government’s shift to more unpredictable policies and legislation.

The ruling eurosceptic PiS party has promised to help thousands of Poles who took out floating-rate mortgages in Swiss francs when the franc was cheaper against the zloty.

While these borrowers have seen the value of their loans - mostly taken out between 2007 and 2008 - surge as the franc gained, a fall in Swiss interest rates has helped keep a lid on monthly servicing costs.

“Proposals for blanket conversion of Swiss franc mortgages into zloty, if implemented, risk undermining financial stability, with adverse implications for credit and growth,” IMF said in a statement concluding its annual mission to Poland.

“Instead, the focus should be on supporting distressed mortgage holders on a case-by-case basis,” the IMF added.

Daria Zakharova, chief of the IMF’s mission to Poland, said the Swiss franc mortgages were not a systemic risk for Poland.

“These mortgages are largely held by well-off individuals and since the time that the mortgages were contracted, incomes in Poland increased quite rapidly,” she told reporters.

Swiss franc mortgages amount to 8 percent of GDP, with the share of non-performing loans at 1.5 percent.

The IMF said the government should also consider backing out of a plan to reverse a 2013 hike in the retirement age.

“With a rapidly aging population, preventing the retirement age from increasing gradually as currently envisaged would be a step in the wrong direction,” the IMF said.

“Such a step ... could reduce the pension replacement rate, increasing the risk of old-age poverty and associated higher reliance on social benefits, with adverse implications for the budget.”

The IMF said policymakers should take advantage of strong growth and resume fiscal tightening in 2017. The government is currently targeting a deficit of 2.9 percent of GDP next year.

Zakharova said she met Polish central bank governor-designate Adam Glapinski, who is expected to assume the post after the term of current governor ends on June 11.

“I can tell you that I was very much reassured by his commitment to maintain a strong and independent central bank,” she told reporters. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, Marcin Goclowski and Wiktor Szary; Editing by Toby Chopra)