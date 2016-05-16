FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Future Polish c.bank head comments "reassuring", IMF says
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Future Polish c.bank head comments "reassuring", IMF says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Future Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski’s commitment to maintaining the bank’s independence was reassuring, the International Monetary Fund’s mission chief in Poland Daria Zakharova said on Monday.

“I can tell you that I was very much reassured by his commitment to maintain a strong and independent central bank,” she told reporters.

She also said that Swiss franc-denominated mortgages do not pose a systemic risk for Poland so there is no need to implement a blanket solution to solve the problem. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

