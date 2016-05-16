Future Polish c.bank head comments "reassuring", IMF says

WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Future Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski’s commitment to maintaining the bank’s independence was reassuring, the International Monetary Fund’s mission chief in Poland Daria Zakharova said on Monday.

“I can tell you that I was very much reassured by his commitment to maintain a strong and independent central bank,” she told reporters.

She also said that Swiss franc-denominated mortgages do not pose a systemic risk for Poland so there is no need to implement a blanket solution to solve the problem. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)