December 19, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

IMF's Lipton welcomes Poland's wish to renew $30 bln credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s No. 2 official said he welcomed Poland’s interest in renewing their $30 billion credit line with the fund, and would push the board to approve it early next year.

David Lipton, the IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director, said Poland had expressed interest in a second credit line with the IMF after their current arrangement expires in January.

Poland’s economy is expected to slow in 2013, while the Eastern European country has “significant” external financing needs, the IMF said. A precautionary credit line from the IMF could ease investor concerns and protect Poland against external shocks, Lipton added.

“I therefore intend to move ahead rapidly in seeking approval by the fund’s Executive Board of Poland’s request early in 2013,” he said in a statement.

