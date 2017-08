WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday its executive board approved a two-year flexible credit line successor arrangement for Poland worth about 8.24 billion euros.

The IMF said the arrangement, which offers reduced access compared to its predecessor, is expected to be treated by Polish authorities as precautionary, with no plans draw upon it. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)